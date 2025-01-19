SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Marta Suarez scores 19 with 9 rebounds, No. 18 Cal women beat Wake Forest 67-55

By The Associated Press

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Marta Suarez scored 16 points with nine rebounds, Ioanna Krimili and Lulu Twidale each hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points apiece on Sunday and No. 18 California beat Wake Forest 67-55.

Krimili scored Cal's first eight points in a 10-2 run that made it 23-19 to give the Golden Bears their first lead almost 4 minutes into the second quarter and they led the rest of the way. Twidale made two 3s before Krimili hit another — her third of the period — to make it 32-24 at the intermission.

Elise Williams led the Demon Deacons with 15 points. Demeara Hinds and Rylie Theuerkauf added 10 points each.

Cal shot 49% (24 of 49) from the field, made 10 of 24 from 3-point range and outrebounded Wake Forest 45-26.

The Demon Deacons scored eight of the game's first 10 points as Cal missed its first five field-goal attempts.

The Bears (16-3, 4-2 ACC) had their three-game win streak snapped last time out with a 72-38 loss at No. 16 Duke — Cal’s lowest scoring output since scoring 33 in a 39-point loss to then-No. 4 Stanford on Feb. 28, 2021.

Wake Forest (7-11, 0-7) has lost six games in a row overall and eight straight in conference play.

Cal wraps up a three-game road trip on Thursday at Stanford, which the Bears beat 83-63 at home in the conference opener. Wake Forest also plays Thursday, at No. 14 North Carolina.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME