Ian Jackson scores career-high 26, UNC beats Campbell 97-81

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Freshman Ian Jackson scored a season-high 26 points, RJ Davis added 23 points, including five 3-pointers, and North Carolina beat Campbell 97-81 Sunday night in the Tar Heels' final nonconference game of the season.

Elliot Cadeau added 12 points and a career-high 12 assists, Drake Powell also scored 12 points and Jalen Washington added 10 for North Carolina (8-5).

Cadeau made a jumper to spark a 15-3 run, Davis followed with a 3-pointer that gave UNC the lead for good with 16:09 left in the first half and Cadeau capped the spurt with a layup that made it 22-12 with 12:41 to go until halftime.

Colby Duggan responded with back-to-back 3-pointers for the Fighting Camels to make it 22-18 less than a minute later and Nolan Dorsey's tip-in again trimmed the deficit to four points with 7:51 left in the first half. North Carolina scored 12 of the final 17 points to take a 40-29 lead into the intermission and Campbell got no closer than nine from there.

Duggan hit a jumper to open the scoring in the second half, but Washington threw down a dunk with 18:53 to play and the Tar Heels led by double figures the rest of the way.

Duggan led Campbell (5-8) with a career-high 32 points on 11-of-18 shooting, 5 of 9 from 3-point range. The rest of the Camels combined to make 17 of 45 from the field (37.8%).

Jasin Sinani scored 15 and Cam Gregory 14 for Campbell.

North Carolina guard Ian Jackson (11) drives against Campbell forward Israel Yaw, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Credit: AP/Chris Seward

Seth Trimble (upper-body injury), who is averaging 14.8 points per game this season, did not play for North Carolina.