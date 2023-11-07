SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Carrington make splash with triple-double as Pitt handles North Carolina A&T in opener, 100-52

By The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH, Pa — Freshman Carlton Carrington recorded Pittsburgh's first triple-double since 1998 and the Panthers beat North Carolina A&T 100-52 in the opener for both teams Monday night.

Carrington finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in just 29 minutes. He was 7 for 12 from the field and made four 3-pointers for the Panthers. Federiko Federiko added a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The last ACC freshman to debut with a triple-double? Dennis Scott of Georgia Tech in 1987.

Jorge Diaz Graham added 14 points and Blake Hinson had 13 points and eight boards for Pitt.

Kyle Duke led North Carolina A&T with 15 points and six rebounds and freshman Uchenna Kellman-Nicoles scored 11.

The Panthers put the game away quickly, leading 50-15 by the half after making their last seven field-goal attempts and limiting the Aggies to 27% shooting.

Pitt finished with a 58-28 rebounding advantage.

