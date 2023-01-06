Carter and South Carolina host No. 8 Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers (12-2, 2-0 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (7-7, 0-1 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina hosts the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers after Chico Carter Jr. scored 24 points in South Carolina's 84-79 overtime loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Gamecocks are 6-0 on their home court. South Carolina is 3-0 in one-possession games.

The Volunteers have gone 2-0 against SEC opponents. Tennessee is the leader in the SEC giving up only 53.2 points per game while holding opponents to 33.7% shooting.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gregory 'GG' Jackson II is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Hayden Brown is averaging 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

Santiago Vescovi averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Olivier Nkamhoua is shooting 57.3% and averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Volunteers: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 39.0 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.