Serena Sundell scores 17 as No. 9 K-State opens on a 21-1 run in an 86-39 rout of Central Arkansas

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Serena Sundell had 17 points and seven assists to lead five Kansas State players in double-figures scoring, and the ninth-ranked Wildcats rolled to an 86-39 victory over Central Arkansas on Sunday.

Taryn Sides had 15 points, All-American forward Ayoka Lee had 12 and Temira Poindexter and Jaelynn Glenn scored 10 apiece for the Wildcats (7-1), who followed a loss to No. 13 Duke last week with a back-to-back blowouts of DePaul and the Sugar Bears.

Jade Upshaw and Randrea Wright scored eight points apiece to lead Central Arkansas (4-2).

Kansas State scored the game's first 10 points and led 21-1 before Wright finally made a field goal for Central Arkansas with 3:24 left in the first quarter. The Wildcats extended the lead to 52-13 by halftime and cruised the rest of the way.

The game was part of a men's and women's double-header at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats' men rolled to a 120-73 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff earlier in the day.

Takeaways

Central Arkansas had a tough time scoring against Kansas State, even though the Sugar Bears managed to score 58 in a loss to fellow Big 12 school Oklahoma State a couple of weeks ago.

Kansas State rolled to an expected easy victory, and should be heavily favored in its next two games against Eastern Illinois and South Carolina Upstate, before another test at Texas A&M on Dec. 8.

Key moment

Poindexter opened the game with a 3-pointer, Zyanna Walker followed with a three-point play, and the Wildcats were never threatened by Central Arkansas the rest of the way.

Key stats

Kansas State shot 53.4% from the field while going 12 of 25 from the 3-point arc and 12 of 15 at the foul line.

Up next

Central Arkansas plays Little Rock on Saturday. Kansas State plays Eastern Illinois on Tuesday night.