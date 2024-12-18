SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Claudell Harris Jr., Michael Nwoko help Mississippi State post 83-59 victory over Central Michigan

Mississippi State forward RJ Melendez (22) attempts a layup past a block attempt by Central Michigan center Hunter Harding (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Jackson, Miss. Credit: AP/Rogelio V. Solis

JACKSON, Miss. — Claudell Harris Jr. made five 3-pointers and scored 19, Michael Nwoko had 18 points and Mississippi State breezed to an 83-59 victory over Central Michigan at Magnolia Madness on Tuesday night.

Harris made 7 of 13 shots — 5 of 8 from beyond the arc — for the Bulldogs (10-1), who upped their win streak to four. Nwoko sank 8 of 12 shots and added seven rebounds.

Josh Hubbard had 11 points for Mississippi State. Cameron Matthews went scoreless but led all rebounders with 10 and added a game-high seven assists.

Jakobi Heady totaled 18 points and six rebounds to pace the Chippewas (5-5). Anthony Pritchard made three 3-pointers and scored 15.

Harris made four of his 3-pointers and scored 14 to help Mississippi State take a 32-25 lead into halftime. Heady had eight points at the break to keep Central Michigan within striking distance.

Heady's 3=pointer started a 7-0 run for Central Michigan after Nwoko opened the scoring by making 1 of 2 free throws. Hubbard answered with a 3-pointer for Mississippi State and Harris followed with two more in an 11-0 run and the Bulldogs led the rest of the way.

Nwoko had seven points in a 20-6 spurt to begin the second half and Mississippi State cruised from there.

Central Michigan guard Cayden Vasko (2) protects a rebound from Mississippi State forward KeShawn Murphy (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Jackson, Miss. Credit: AP/Rogelio V. Solis

Mississippi State outscored the Chippewas 44-16 in the paint and the Bulldogs' bench outscored their counterparts 29-9.

Mississippi State travels to play No. 21 Memphis on Saturday. Central Michigan travels to play Arizona on Saturday.

