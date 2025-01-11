SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Javan Simmons scores 17, Toledo beats Central Michigan 69-67

By The Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio — Javan Simmons scored 17 points on Friday night to help Toledo beat the Central Michigan Chippewas 69-67 for the Rockets' third win in a row.

Simmons made 5 of 9 from the field and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line for Toledo (9-6, 3-0 Mid-American Conference). Sam Lewis added 15 points, Sonny Wilson scored 11 and Bryce Ford 10.

Jakobi Heady led Central Michigan (6-9, 0-3) with 19 points. Kyler Vanderjagt added 17 points and Ugnius Jarusevicius scored 11. The Chippewas have lost three games in a row and six of their last seven.

