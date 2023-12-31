Jaylin Williams scores 21, Auburn beats Chattanooga 101-66, wins 5th straight

AUBURN, Ala. — Jaylin Williams had 21 points on perfect shooting, Johni Broome scored 14 of his 18 points in the first half and Auburn never trailed in its 101-66 win over Chattanooga on Saturday night.

The Tigers, who were just outside the Top 25 in the latest poll, have won five games in a row — by an average margin of 28.8 points per game — and 10 of their last 11.

Broome scored eight points in a 12-0 run to open the game before Chaney Johnson, Chad Baker-Mazara and K.D. Johnson each hit a 3-pointer as the Tigers scored 11 straight to make it 25-8 with 11:51 left in the first half and Chattanooga (8-5) trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Williams made 9 of 9 from the field, including two 3-pointers, and 1 of 1 from the free-throw line and Broome was 9-of-12 shooting with eight rebounds and four blocks. Baker-Mazara added 13 points, including three 3-pointers, for Auburn (10-2)

Honor Huff scored 15 points, including four 3-pointers, for Chattanooga and Sam Alexis added 13 points and three blocks.

The Mocs, despite committing just one more turnover (10-9) than Auburn, were outscored 15-2 in points off turnovers.

Auburn shot 56% (37 of 66) from the field, hit 11 of 25 (44%) from 3-point range and outrebounded Chattanooga 46-23.

Chattanooga plays the last of three consecutive road games when the Mocs open Southern Conference play on Wednesday. Auburn wraps up a four-game home stand Tuesday against Pennsylvania before kicking off its SEC slate at Arkansas on Jan. 6.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here