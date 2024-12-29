No. 24 Illinois cruises past Chicago State 117-64 behind Kylan Boswell's triple-double

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Kylan Boswell had 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and Tomislav Ivisic scored 23 points to lead No. 24 Illinois to a 117-64 victory over winless Chicago State on Sunday.

Boswell was one assist shy of his first triple-double and got it with a pass that set up Keaton Kutcher’s 3-pointer with 1:47 left. It was the seventh triple-double in program history.

Dre Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 16 points, Kasparas Jakucionis had 14, Will Riley had 13 and Morez Johnson Jr. had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Illini (9-3).

Gabe Spinelli, son of first-year Chicago State coach Scott Spinelli, led the Cougars (0-15) with 20 points and Noble Crawford scored 15.

Illinois led 60-24 at halftime and built its lead to as many as 58 points in the second half.

Takeaways

Illinois: This wasn’t much of a test for the Illini, who were facing a winless team that doesn’t have a player averaging in double figures and gives up 83 points per game. But it gave them a chance to shake off the rust from having a week off following their Braggin’ Rights win over Missouri on Dec. 21.

Chicago State: It was another bad day for the Cougars, who were outrebounded 47-23, committed 15 turnovers and shot 37%. On a positive note, they were 4 for 4 at the free-throw line.

Illinois' Kylan Boswell and Chicago State's Matthew Robinson, Jr. (10) chase the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Champaign, Ill. Credit: AP/Craig Pessman

Key moment

A 14-point run over a 2 1/2-minute stretch early in the first half extended an 8-7 Illinois lead to 22-7 and propelled the Illini to the lopsided win.

Key stat

The Illini shoot a lot of 3s. They came into the day averaging 32 per game, No. 6 in the nation, and went 15 for 33.

Up next

Illinois plays Thursday at No. 9 Oregon. Chicago State plays Friday at Wagner.