Conner scores 29, No. 11 TCU women move to a program-best 15-1 with an 81-66 win over Cincinnati

FORT WORTH, Texas — Madison Conner scored 29 points, Sedona Prince added 21 and No. 11 TCU rolled to an 81-66 victory over Cincinnati on Saturday night.

TCU is 15-1 overall and 3-0 in Big 12 Conference play, each for the first time in program history.

Conner was 8 of 15 from the floor and shot 6 of 9 from 3-point range, adding seven assists. It was her 15th career game hitting five-plus 3-pointers. Prince shot 9 for 12 and grabbed six rebounds. Agnes Emma-Nnopu added 10 points.

Jillian Hayes scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Cincinnati (9-4, 1-2). Reagan Jackson added 10 points.

Conner made two 3-pointers and scored eight points as TCU outscored Cincinnati 23-12 in the third quarter for a 64-47 lead. The Bearkats opened the fourth with a 19-9 run to pull to 73-66 with 4:08 remaining. Conner answered with a 3-pointer before the Bearkats missed their last six field-goal attempts.

TCU will look to extend a six-game win streak with a road game against Kansas on Tuesday.

Cincinnati hosts Oklahoma State on Wednesday.