SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Conner scores 29, No. 11 TCU women move to a program-best 15-1 with an 81-66 win over Cincinnati

By The Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas — Madison Conner scored 29 points, Sedona Prince added 21 and No. 11 TCU rolled to an 81-66 victory over Cincinnati on Saturday night.

TCU is 15-1 overall and 3-0 in Big 12 Conference play, each for the first time in program history.

Conner was 8 of 15 from the floor and shot 6 of 9 from 3-point range, adding seven assists. It was her 15th career game hitting five-plus 3-pointers. Prince shot 9 for 12 and grabbed six rebounds. Agnes Emma-Nnopu added 10 points.

Jillian Hayes scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Cincinnati (9-4, 1-2). Reagan Jackson added 10 points.

Conner made two 3-pointers and scored eight points as TCU outscored Cincinnati 23-12 in the third quarter for a 64-47 lead. The Bearkats opened the fourth with a 19-9 run to pull to 73-66 with 4:08 remaining. Conner answered with a 3-pointer before the Bearkats missed their last six field-goal attempts.

TCU will look to extend a six-game win streak with a road game against Kansas on Tuesday.

Cincinnati hosts Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME