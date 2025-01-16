SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Lukosius' late 3s help Cincinnati seal Colorado's fate with 68-62 win

By The Associated Press

BOULDER, Colo. — Simas Lukosius scored 16 points, Dillon Mitchell had 11 points and Cincinnati escaped the Big 12 cellar, beating Colorado 68-62 on Wednesday night.

Both teams entered the game with four-game losing streaks and were tied for the basement position in the 16-team conference.

Dan Skillings Jr. and reserve Day Day Thomas scored 10 points each and Aziz Bandaogo grabbed 10 rebounds for Cincinnati (11-5, 1-4).

Bangot Dak scored a career-high 19 points, had a career-high eight blocks, and grabbed eight rebounds for Colorado (9-7, 0-5).

After posting a 34-27 lead at halftime, Lukosius converted a three-point play 1:40 into the second half for a 39-30 advantage. Colorado then outscored the Bearcats 21-10 over the next 14 minutes and grabbed its first and lone lead of the game at 51-50 on Trevor Baskin's layup with 4:20 left. The Buffs' lead lasted for just 19 seconds when Thomas drove right and laid it in to put the Bearcats back up 52-51 and they led the rest of the way.

The Bearcats delivered knockout punches when Lukosius wrapped a pair of 3-pointers around a dunk from Mitchell to make it 60-53 in favor of Cincinnati with 1:46 left.

Colorado, now with a five-game losing streak, travels to Oklahoma State on Saturday. The Bearcats travel to Arizona State, also on Saturday.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME