SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Zaay Green and Essence Cody combine for 32 points, No. 23 Alabama women rout Clemson 73-39

By The Associated Press

NICEVILLE, Fla. — Zaay Green had 17 points and six assists, Essence Cody added 15 points and nine rebounds, and No. 23 Alabama beat Clemson 73-39 on Tuesday to claim the Emerald Coast Classic's Bay Bracket.

Green and Cody combined to make 14 field goals, while Clemson was held to 12-of-47 shooting (26%). The Tigers made just 1 of 10 shots in the fourth quarter.

Alabama was coming off an 83-33 victory over Alabama State on Monday after holding the Hornets to single-digit points in the first (8), third (7) and fourth (6) quarters. The Crimson Tide kept it rolling against Clemson, limiting the Tigers to 14 first-half points.

Alabama scored the opening four points against Clemson and led throughout. Clemson's longest run was 5-0 to get within 32-19 early in the third quarter.

Aaliyah Nye scored 14 points, and Sarah Ashlee Barker had 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and five steals for Alabama (8-0).

Green scored 12 points in the first half and Cody added nine as Alabama led 29-14 at the break.

Mia Moore was the lone double-digit scorer for Clemson (4-2) with 11 points.

Alabama returns home to play Georgia State on Monday. Clemson plays at home on Sunday against Kennesaw State.

