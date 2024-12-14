Hunter's 3-point shooting leads Memphis to 87-82 OT win at No. 16 Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. — Tyrese Hunter had 23 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 59.3 seconds left in overtime, as Memphis rallied past No. 16 Clemson 87-82 on Saturday.

Hunter had seven of Memphis' 12 3s, including two critical baskets from the behind the arc in the extra period.

Memphis (8-2) trailed 69-63 with 2:22 to go on Ian Schieffelin's layup. But it finished the second half with a 9-3 run to force the extra period.

Clemson's Chase Hunter missed a long-distance shot at the end of regulation.

Clemson (8-2) was ahead 78-77 when Hunter struck with the first of his two 3-pointers in overtime. After Clemson moved back in front for a final time, 81-80, Hunter took a pass from PJ Haggerty for an open three.

Colby Rogers added 22 points off four 3-pointers for Memphis.

Viktor Lakhin had 23 points and 11 rebounds to lead Clemson. Hunter and Schieffelin had 17 points each.

Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway watches play against Clemson during the first half of an NCAA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. Credit: AP/Mike Stewart

Takeaways

Memphis: The team was coming off a loss at home to Arkansas State that dropped it from the national rankings. Expect a quick leap back in after winning at Clemson.

Clemson: The Tigers struggled to find Schieffelin in good positions down low in the second half and overtime as it lost for the first time this season as a ranked team.

Key moment

After Chase Hunter's 3-pointer with 1:04 left put Clemson ahead 72-67, Rogers quickly answered back for Memphis with a three of his own.

Key stat

Memphis shot 52% overall and 48% from 3-point range after Clemson had been allowing opponents just 40% shooting from the field and 30% shooting from long distance.

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell watches play against Memphis during the first half of an NCAA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. Credit: AP/Mike Stewart

Up next

Memphis plays a second ACC opponent at Virginia on Wednesday night.

Clemson takes on state rival South Carolina on Tuesday night.