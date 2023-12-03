Girard, Hall power undefeated Clemson's 79-70 win over Pitt in ACC opener

PITTSBURGH — Joe Girard scored 25 points, including six 3-pointers, PJ Hall had a double-double, and Clemson defeated Pittsburgh 79-70 on Sunday in the ACC opener for both.

Girard made 7 of 10 shots and was 6 for 9 from 3-point distance. Hall had 22 points and 11 rebounds. Both players hit 3-pointers at clutch times for the Tigers (7-0).

Clemson led 23-20 after a tightly played first 13 minutes of the game. Girard then made three 3-pointers and added a three-point play, leading Clemson to a 37-26 halftime lead.

Pitt got within six points a couple of times in the first 15 minutes of the second half and twice more Girard drilled a 3-pointer to give Clemson a little more breathing room.

In the final five minutes, Blake Hinson hit a 3-pointer and Ishmael Leggett scored in the paint to get the Panthers within 70-68. Ian Schieffelin hit a pair from the line and followed with a layup to put Clemson up by six at 2:51 remaining. Hall delivered a key 3-pointer and Clemson led 77-68 with about 90 seconds remaining.

Schieffelin had 17 rebounds and eight points for the Tigers and Chauncey Wiggins scored 12.

Hinson hit six 3-pointers and scored 27 points for the Panthers (5-3). Leggett scored 17 and Carlton Carrington added 12.

Clemson center PJ Hall (24) pulls down a rebound against Pittsburgh during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Pittsburgh. Credit: AP/Barry Reeger

Every starter in the game played at least 26 minutes. Clemson got eight points from its bench and Pitt's reserves went scoreless.

Clemson hosts in-state rival South Carolina on Wednesday. Pitt plays at West Virginia on Wednesday.

