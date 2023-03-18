SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Coles hits late floater, TCU edges Ariz St in March Madness

TCU guard Damion Baugh, left, passes the ball as Arizona...

TCU guard Damion Baugh, left, passes the ball as Arizona State guard DJ Horne defends in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Denver. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

By The Associated Press

DENVER — JaKobe Coles hit a floater from the lane with 1.5 seconds left and No. 6 seed TCU rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to beat 11th-seeded Arizona State 72-70 on Friday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Coles took a pass Mike Miles Jr. from near the top of the 3-point circle, dribbled once and let go of the game-winner. Arizona State's desperation heave at the buzzer missed.

Miles, playing on a hyperextended right knee, finished with 26 points for the Horned Frogs (22-12).

They advanced to a second-round matchup with No. 3 seed Gonzaga on Sunday in the West Region.

DJ Horne had 17 for Arizona State (23-13).

