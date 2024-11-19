Ben Middlebrooks, Marcus Hill guide NC State to 72-49 romp over Colgate

RALEIGH, N.C. — Ben Middlebrooks finished with 19 points off the bench and Marcus Hill scored 17 to lead NC State to a 72-49 victory over Colgate on Monday night.

Middlebrooks sank 5 of 8 shots from the floor and all nine of his free throws for the Wolfpack (4-0). Hill made 6 of 10 shots and 5 of 6 at the foul line.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield scored 11 for NC State and Dontrez Styles grabbed 11 rebounds to go with seven points.

Ten different players scored points for Colgate, led by the nine of Nicolas Louis-Jacques.

Jalen Cox hit a jumper to give Colgate a 6-2 lead, but it was all downhill for the Raiders (1-3) from there.

Huntley-Hatfield had the first two baskets in a 17-0 run that Marcus Hill finished off with a three-point play and a layup to make it 19-6 and NC State was never threatened from there.

Middlebrooks and Huntley-Hatfield had eight points by halftime and Hill scored seven to send the Wolfpack into the locker room up 40-22.

NC State shot 44.4% from the floor but just 21.4% from beyond the arc (3 for 14). The Wolfpack went 21 for 26 at the free-throw (80.8%).

The Raiders shot 33.3% overall and missed 21 of 26 from distance. They were 2 for 5 at the foul line.

The Wolfpack will host William & Mary on Friday.