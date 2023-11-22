Bejedi scores 17, No. 13 Florida State women cruise past Northwestern 90-52 in Ball Dawgs Classic

HENDERSON, Nev. — Sara Bejedi scored 17 points and No. 13 Florida State used a fast start to cruise to a 90-52 win over Northwestern on Wednesday in the Ball Dawgs Classic.

Alexis Tucker added 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Seminoles (5-0), who hadn't played in the Las Vegas area since 2010. O'Mariah Gordon had four 3s and 14 points and Carla Viegas had 11 points.

Hailey Weaver scored 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Wildcats (3-2), whose other loss was 110-52 to No. 17 Notre Dame.

FSU faces the winner of Stanford-Belmont and Northwestern gets the loser on Friday.

Florida State never trailed after Tucker made an opening 3-pointer and she had five points in a 9-0 run that made it 12-2 less than four minutes in. Sakyia White had a three-point play and Viegas had her second 3-pointer to push the lead to 23-8 after one quarter.

The Wildcats had a 9-0 run in the second quarter to get within 32-23 but Viegas and Gordon each had 3s down the stretch and it was 41-27 at the half.

The Seminoles had five 3s in the first quarter and three in the second. They finished 13 of 34.

Bejedi scored 10 points in the fourth quarter when Florida State went 12 of 21 and outscored Northwestern, which went 2 of 16, 27-8. The Wildcats shot 29% for the game.

