Hofstra women's team advances to next round in CAA Tournament

Emma Von Essen scored eight straight points inside the final two minutes of the fourth quarter to lead the Hofstra women's basketball team to a 61-58 win over UNCW in the first round of the CAA Tournament on the campus of Towson University.

Hofstra, the 12th seed, advanced to face No. 5 North Carolina A&T in the second round at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The win improved Hofstra to 11-19, while the Seahawks finished 5-25.

Von Essen hit her first three-pointer of the game to tie it late at 52-52, then she made her second three from almost the same spot in front of the Hofstra bench on the next possession to put the team back in front. She made it a five-point Hofstra lead after a steal by Brandy Thomas with a driving layup off the glass with 1:28 to go.

Von Essen had 12 points, three rebounds, and two steals. Thomas led Hofstra with 18 points and four blocks, tying a career-high for the All-CAA second team selection, while pulling down six rebounds.

Zyheima Swint recorded 12 rebounds while scoring 10 points for her third-consecutive double-double, and Sorelle Ineza made it four Hofstra players in double-figures with 13 points.

MEN'S RESULTS

Rutgers KOs Michigan

Cam Spencer and Derek Simpson scored 23 of their combined 31 points in the second half and Rutgers beat Michigan, 62-50, on Thursday in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago.

Spencer scored 18 points and Simpson 13 for the ninth-seeded Scarlet Knights (19-13), who rebounded to shoot 52% in the second half after a 29% first half. They will play top-seed Purdue in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Hunter Dickinson scored 24 points for eighth-seeded Michigan (17-15), which had just one second-half field goal until the final minute.

Self misses game with illness

Kansas coach Bill Self missed the third-ranked Jayhawks' quarterfinal game against West Virginia in the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday with what the school called an undisclosed illness.

Kansas officials announced the news about five hours before tipoff between the top-seeded Jayhawks and eighth-seeded Mountaineers. Assistant Norm Roberts served as the acting coach for the Jayhawks, a role he filled earlier in the season when Self served a school-imposed four-game suspension and won each of the games.

“Self is doing well and receiving great care at the University of Kansas Health System,” the school said Thursday in a statement. It did not say whether Self would be back should the Jayhawks advance to the semifinals. The 60-year-old Hall of Fame coach led Kansas to the regular-season championship.

AP and staff reports