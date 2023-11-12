SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Gaines scores 20, UAB upends Maryland 66-63

By The Associated Press

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Eric Gaines scored 20 points and UAB used a 13-0 run in the second half to defeat Maryland 66-63 for third place in the Asheville Championship on Sunday.

The Blazers held on despite missing their last six shots and making three turnovers in the last 6-plus minutes. They made 7 of 8 free throws in that stretch, the last by Gaines with 9.8 seconds left.

The Terrapins' game-tying shot attempt failed to hit the rim and they were 3 of 13 in the last six minutes.

Alejandro Vasquez scored 15 points, 14 in the second half going 8 of 8 from the line, for the Blazers (1-2), who lost to Clemson 77-76 in the tourney opener.

Jahmir Young led Maryland (1-2) with 14 points. DeShawn Harris-Smith and Donta Scott added 13 apiece. The Terps lost to Davidson 64-61 in the tournament opener.

The Terrapins led 30-24 at the half but the Blazers scored the first six points, finishing up a 10-0 run, to tie the game. Maryland was up 36-33 when UAB went off, with Vasquez converting a three-point play and adding four more free throws for a 46-36 lead with 12:39 to play.

Maryland trailed by 12 with 7 1/2 minutes to go and finally got it to 63-61 on two free throws by Young. Efrem Johnson answered with two for the Blazers. Jamie Kaiser Jr. got it back to 65-63 when he snared an airball on a 3-point attempt and laid it in but Gaines made a free throw, forcing the Terps to go for a 3 on the last possession.

Maryland had an 11-0 run in the middle of the first half and a dunk by Julian Reese made it 27-16 at the 5:52 mark. But from there the Terrapins had six misses and only got a 3-pointer from Scott. The Blazers only got within 30-24 at the break because they missed their last four shots.

Maryland plays at No. 22 Villanova on Friday. UAB is home against Alcorn State on Thursday.

