College basketball report

Johnathan Motley scored 17 points in his season debut and Baylor got a big early-season victory, 66-49, over a visiting No. 4 Oregon team playing without its preseason All-American.

The Ducks (1-1) are missing Dillon Brooks, their 6-7 junior forward who was their leading scorer last season but is still recovering from foot surgery during the offseason.

“It gives us confidence knowing we can go out there and beat a good team like Oregon and maybe keep things going,” Motley said. “I was pretty fired up. It’s really hard watching your teammates play.”

Motley missed the season opener for Baylor (2-0) because of a one-game suspension after violating an NCAA rule by playing in an improper summer league game.

Manu Lecomte had 18 points and shot 6-for-9, including four three-pointers. Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. grabbed 14 rebounds for Baylor. Dylan Ennis led Oregon with 16 points.

“Didn’t play very well, and didn’t make plays for each other, so we’ve got a tremendous amount of work to do,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said.

North Carolina 93, Long Beach State 67: Joel Berry II scored 23 points and fifth-ranked host North Carolina shot 53 percent. Kennedy Meeks added 15 points for the Tar Heels (3-0), who scored the game’s first 14 points and led by 23 points by halftime. Gabe Levin scored 17 points for Long Beach State (1-2), which never recovered from an awful start that included making 8 of 31 shots (26 percent) in the first half.

Virginia 72, St. Francis (N.Y.) 32: Austin Nichols scored 11 points for the host No. 8 Cavaliers. The Cavaliers (2-0) held the Terriers (0-2) scoreless for a stretch of more than 10 minutes in the first half and scored 20 consecutive points to open a 35-11 lead. “I think we can be a pretty good team,” Nichols said. “We’ve just to continue focusing on defense.”

Glenn Sanabria led the Terriers (0-2) with 10 points.

“These games do one of two things for you. They either make you stronger or break you,” Terriers coach Glenn Braica said.

All 11 scholarship players for the Cavaliers scored and Tony Bennett emptied his bench in the closing minutes.

Syracuse 90, Holy Cross 46: Andrew White scored 19 points, Tyler Lydon had 17, and host No. 18 Syracuse went on a 14-0 run in the first half to take control and overpower Holy Cross. Syracuse (2-0) shot 61 percent from the field and was 13-for-23 on three-pointers. Anthony Thompson had 12 points, and Robert Champion and Malachi Alex ander had eight apiece for the Crusaders (0-2). The Crusaders shot just 31 percent for the game.— AP