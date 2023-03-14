Long Island natives in the NCAA Women's basketball tournament

Long Islanders in the NCAA Women’s Tournament:

St. John’s: Danielle Cosgrove (Sachem East/Holbrook) and Kadaja Bailey (St. Mary’s/Long Beach)

First game: St. John’s will play at 7 p.m. Thursday in a First Four game (Seattle Regional 3) in Dayton Ohio, against Purdue with the winner getting the No. 11 seed.

How you can watch: ESPN2

Holy Cross: Cara McCormick (St. John the Baptist/Smithtown)

First game: Holy Cross has the No. 15 seed in Greenville Regional 1 and will play No. 2 Maryland in a first-round game at 2:30 p.m. Friday in College Park, Maryland.

How you can watch: ESPNNEWS

Gardner-Webb: Emily Gillis (Division/Levittown)

First game: Gardner-Webb has the No. 15 seed in Greenville Regional 2 and will play No. 2 Utah in a first-round game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in Salt Lake City, Utah.

How you can watch: ESPNU

Princeton: Grace Stone (Long Island Lutheran/Glen Cove)

First game: Princeton has the No. 10 seed in Greenville Regional 2 and will play No. 7 North Carolina State in a first-round game at 10 p.m. on Friday in Salt Lake City, Utah.

How you can watch: ESPN2

Duke: Celeste Taylor (Long Island Lutheran/Valley Stream)

First game: Duke has the No. 3 seed in Seattle Regional 4 and will host No. 14 Iona in a first-round game at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday in Durham, North Carolina.

How you can watch: ESPN2