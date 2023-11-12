SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Collins paces Arizona State in 63-52 win over Texas Southern

By The Associated Press

TEMPE, Ariz. — Frankie Collins scored 13 points and Kamari Lands scored 12 and Arizona State beat Texas Southern 63-52 on Saturday night.

Jamiya Neal added 10 points for Arizona State (1-1).

Alonzo Gaffney's basket five minutes in broke a 6-6 tie, Lands followed with a 3 and Arizona State led the rest of the way. Arizona State led 28-20 at halftime before the Tigers outscored them 18-12 to start the second half and got within 40-38 on Kenny Hunter's layup with 12:56 left. But ASU responded with 7-0 run when Lands threw down a dunk, Neal made two free throws and Zane Meeks buried a 3 -pointer.

Both teams struggled shooting in all facets. Even at the foul line, the Sun Devils made just 15 of 28 (53.6%). Texas Southern made a mere seven trips to the line and made three (42.9%).

PJ Henry was the lone Texas Southern (0-2) player to reach double figures and scored 12 points on 5-for-24 (20.8%) shooting.

