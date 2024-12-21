Assane Diop scores 15 points and Colorado breezes past Bellarmine 79-55

BOULDER, Colo. — Assane Diop scored 15 points and Colorado built a 29-point halftime lead before cruising past Bellarmine 79-55 on Saturday for its fourth straight win.

Bellarmine led 6-4 three minutes into the game, but Colorado allowed just 10 points the rest of the half. Diop scored seven points in a 15-0 run that gave the Buffaloes a 29-10 lead with about 5 minutes left and they took a 45-16 lead at halftime.

Bellarmine made 1 of 14 3-pointers and was 5 for 27 overall in the first half for 18.5%. Colorado shot 52%, led by Diop who made 6 of 8 and scored 13 points.

Colorado cooled off to 42% in the second half and was outscored 39-34. Bellarmine shot 61.5% in the second half.

Colorado led 60-23 before the Lions chipped away with five 3-pointers in their next six made shots but it only got them within 70-41 with 7 minutes remaining.

RJ Smith scored 11 points and Julian Hammond III had 10 points for Colorado (9-2), which is 8-0 at home.

Dezmond McKinney scored 12 points for Bellarmine (3-10).

Colorado makes its Big 12 debut on Dec. 30 with a home game against Iowa State.