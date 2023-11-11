SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Colorado gets even, beating Grambling 95-63 after last year's defeat

By The Associated Press

BOULDER, Colo. — Tristan da Silva scored 21 points and Jvonne Hadley scored 17 points and Colorado avenged last year's loss to Grambling, belting the Tigers 95-63 on Friday night.

Last year, Grambling never trailed and beat Colorado 83-74 in Louisiana for its first win against a Power Five opponent since 2017. On Friday, Colorado turned the tables, leading from start to finish in building a 22-7 advantage. The Buffaloes (2-0) led 50-20 at halftime.

Reserve Julian Hammond III scored 17 points for Colorado, KJ Simpson 12 and Eddie Lampkin Jr. and Luke O'Brien 10 apiece. The Buffaloes finished shooting 35 of 63 (55.6%) including 10 of 23 (43.5%) from 3-point range.

Tra'Michael Moton scored 26 points for Grambling (1-1) and reserve Terrence Lewis 13.

UP NEXT

Colorado hosts Milwaukee on Tuesday.

