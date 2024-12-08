SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Bangot Dak scores 16 points, Colorado jumps out early and rolls past Colorado State 72-55

By The Associated Press

BOULDER, Colo. — Bangot Dak scored 16 points and Colorado cruised to a 72-55 victory over Colorado State on Saturday night.

Dak made 7 of 8 shots with a 3-pointer. Julian Hammond III added 13 points and Elijah Malone added 10 for Colorado (7-2). Three others finished with nine points apiece, including Trevor Baskin who grabbed 11 rebounds with two blocks and two steals.

Colorado shot 50% (28 of 56) from the floor and outrebounded Colorado State 44-33.

Jalen Lake made three 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead Colorado State (5-4). Kyan Evans added 11 points and Nique Clifford had 10.

Malone scored 10 first-half points and Hammond added eight to help the Buffaloes build a 43-21 halftime advantage.

Dak's tip-in jumper stretched the Buffaloes' lead to 56-30 with 12:10 remaining. Lake converted a four-point play and added a pair of free throws between a pair of Clifford 3-pointers to pull the Rams to 58-42 with 6:39 remaining, but they still trailed by double digits the rest of the way.

The Buffaloes have won their last nine and 22 of 23 home games dating to last season.

