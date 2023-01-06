Cone leads Northern Arizona to 75-74 OT win against Montana

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Jalen Cone had 26 points, including a late 3-pointer in overtime, to give Northern Arizona a 75-74 victory against Montana on Thursday night.

Cone's 3 capped the scoring with 26 seconds left while Montana missed its last three shots.

Cone had eight rebounds for the Lumberjacks (5-11). Carson Towt scored 17 points while shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line, and he added six rebounds. Liam Lloyd was 3-of-8 shooting, including 1 for 5 from distance, and went 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Josh Bannan finished with 20 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Grizzlies (7-8). Josh Vazquez added 17 points, five steals and two blocks. Aanen Moody finished with 14 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created elements of this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.