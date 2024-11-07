SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Pop Isaacs misses season opener for No. 15 Creighton against UT-Rio Grande Valley because of injury

Creighton guard Pop Isaacs (2) before NCAA college basketball game...

Creighton guard Pop Isaacs (2) before NCAA college basketball game against Texas Rio Grande Valley Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Omaha, Neb. Credit: AP/Bonnie Ryan

By The Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton starting guard Pop Isaacs was held out of the 15th-ranked Bluejays' opener against UT-Rio Grande Valley with an undisclosed injury Wednesday night.

Isaacs, a transfer from Texas Tech, was on the court in street clothes during pregame warmups. He had surgery last spring to repair a hip injury. Mason Miller took Isaacs’ spot in the lineup.

Isaacs scored a team-high 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting and had six assists in Creighton's 93-87 win over No. 14 Purdue in a charity exhibition in Omaha on Oct. 26.

Isaacs started all 34 games for Texas Tech last season and was the Big 12's sixth-leading scorer with 15.8 points per game.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME