Emma Ronsiek scores 22 and No. 22 Creighton women defeat Wyoming 73-61

By The Associated Press

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Emma Ronsiek scored eight of her 22 points in the fourth quarter and No. 22 Creighton pulled away for a 73-61 victory over Wyoming on Sunday.

After a tightly contested first half that ended in a 34-34 tie, the Bluejays began to break away in the third quarter. Their defense held Wyoming to 26.7% shooting and they outscored the Cowgirls 19-11, including Lauren Jensen's three-point play in the final second of the period.

Creighton carried the momentum into the fourth quarter, hitting three 3-pointers to get things started then Ronsiek scored her team's next seven points for a 69-55 lead near the two-minute mark.

Morgan Mally scored 18 points and Jensen finished with 16 for Creighton (7-1).

Allyson Fertig scored 18 of her game-high 30 points in the first half as the Cowgirls (4-4) stayed even with their Power Six opponent. Creighton's largest lead of the first half was five points.

Fertig made 13 of 19 shots and 4 of 6 free throws. She also grabbed 12 rebounds.

Up next for Creighton is the Big East opener at Nol 19 Marquette on Wednesday.

Wyoming hosts Montana State on Sunday.

