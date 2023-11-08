SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Crosby James scores 11 points in 2 minutes to help spark Presbyterian over Vanderbilt 68-62

By The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Crosby James scored all 11 of his points in about two minutes midway through the second half to help spark Presbyterian to a 68-62 victory over Vanderbilt on Tuesday night in a season opener for both teams.

Presbyterian trailed 28-24 at halftime but tied it at 38-all with 11:11 remaining. James then hit the first of three 3-pointers with a layup and the Blue Hose led 49-38 9:03 to play.

Vanderbilt used a late 10-5 surge to cut the deficit to 64-59 with 26 seconds left but didn't get closer.

Jamahri Harvey scored 13 points to lead Presbyterian, which shot 51% (25 of 49) from the floor and forced 15 turnovers. Kaleb Scott, a Georgia State transfer, added 10 points.

Ezra Manjon, last season's third leading scorer for Vanderbilt, scored 19 points on 5-of-12 shooting from the field and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line. The Commodores shot 33% (19 of 58) overall, 24% (8 of 33) from long range, and missed 11 free throws (16 of 27).

Vanderbilt defeated host Presbyterian, 88-47, on Nov. 12, 2010 in the only previous meeting between the teams.

