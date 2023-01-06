Daniels leads Villanova against No. 18 Xavier after 20-point game

Xavier Musketeers (12-3, 4-0 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (8-7, 2-2 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova hosts the No. 18 Xavier Musketeers after Caleb Daniels scored 20 points in Villanova's 73-57 win against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Wildcats are 5-1 in home games. Villanova is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Musketeers are 4-0 in Big East play. Xavier leads the Big East with 21.0 assists. Colby Jones leads the Musketeers with 5.6.

The Wildcats and Musketeers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels is averaging 16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Wildcats. Eric Dixon is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Souley Boum is scoring 16.9 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Musketeers. Jack Nunge is averaging 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 54.5% over the last 10 games for Xavier.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Musketeers: 8-2, averaging 82.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.