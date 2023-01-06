Dasher and the Saint Peter's Peacocks visit conference foe Siena

Saint Peter's Peacocks (7-7, 2-3 MAAC) at Siena Saints (9-5, 3-0 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Siena -8.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Javian McCollum and the Siena Saints host Isiah Dasher and the Saint Peter's Peacocks.

The Saints are 3-1 on their home court. Siena scores 71.7 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Peacocks are 2-3 in MAAC play. Saint Peter's has a 4-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Saints and Peacocks match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCollum is averaging 17.1 points and four assists for the Saints. Andrew Platek is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Siena.

Dasher is averaging 13.8 points for the Peacocks. Jaylen Murray is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Peter's.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 7-3, averaging 70.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 63.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.