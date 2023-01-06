Delaware hosts Bolon and No. 23 Charleston (SC)

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (9-6, 1-1 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (15-1, 3-0 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Charleston (SC) hosts the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens after Dalton Bolon scored 22 points in Charleston (SC)'s 92-79 victory over the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Cougars have gone 10-0 at home. Charleston (SC) has a 4-0 record in one-possession games.

The Fightin' Blue Hens are 1-1 in conference matchups. Delaware ranks seventh in the CAA giving up 70.7 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Babacar Faye is averaging 5.3 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Cougars. Reyne Smith is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

Jameer Nelson Jr. is scoring 19.7 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Fightin' Blue Hens. Jyare Davis is averaging 16.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for Delaware.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 10-0, averaging 79.6 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Fightin' Blue Hens: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.