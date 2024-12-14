SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Olson scores 22 points, No. 20 Michigan takes control early, beats Detroit Mercy 100-54

By The Associated Press

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Olivia Olson scored 15 of her 22 points in the first half when No. 20 Michigan took control en route to a 100-54 win over Detroit Mercy on Saturday.

The Wolverines were 12 of 12 from the foul line in the first quarter, opening a 27-9 lead and Olson scored 11 points in the second when they stretched the lead to 59-27 at halftime

Te'ya Delfosse added 13 points for Michigan (9-1) and Macy Brown and Brooke Quarles Daniels both scored 11.

Aaliyah McQueen scored 15 points to lead the Titans (6-1) and Emaia O'Brien added 11.

Michigan made 13 of 18 shots, making half of their game total of six 3s, in the second quarter and ended up at 55% for the game, 50% behind the arc. The Wolverines forced 23 turnovers, cashing in for 37 points, and had a 45-34 rebounding advantage.

Detroit Mercy was 5 of 21 from 3-point range and shot 31%.

The Wolverines had an 11-0 run in the third quarter and Quarles Daniels converted a three-point play in the closing seconds for an 82-38 lead.

MIchigan plays No. 10 Oklahoma at the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Tuesday.

