Murray, Murrell lead the way as Ole Miss blunts Detroit Mercy upset bid with 70-69 win

By The Associated Press

OXFORD, Miss. — Jaylen Murray scored 22 points and Matthew Murrell scored 17 points and Mississippi held off upset-minded Detroit Mercy with a 70-69 win on Tuesday night.

Following a pair of Alan Flanigan foul shots that gave Ole Miss (3-0) its last lead at 70-69, the Titans put the ball in the hands of Marcus Tankersley who drove the right side, stopped, pivoted, and put up a well-challenged shot that bounced off the rim as time expired.

The Titans had their last lead of the game when Jayden Stone made 1 of 2 foul shots to make it 69-68 with 33 seconds remaining.

Stone finished with 22 points, Tankersley scored 19 and Edoardo Del Cadia scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Detroit Mercy (0-3).

The game featured two former Bobby Knight assistants in Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard and Detroit Mercy head coach Mike Davis.

The Titans fell to 2-13 against Southeastern Conference opposition and haven't won a game against an SEC school since 1968.

This was the first-ever meeting between Ole Miss and Detroit Mercy on the basketball court, and the second of four contests against first-time opponents for the Rebels this season.

They have also taken on Eastern Washington, which produced a 75-64 win, and will face Mount St. Mary’s (Dec. 5), and Bryant (Dec. 31) for the first time.

