Winters' double-double leads Wisconsin to a 76-53 win over Detroit Mercy

MADISON, Wis. — Nolan Winter posted a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds and Wisconsin rolled to a 76-53 win over Detroit Mercy to close out its nonconference schedule on Sunday.

The Badgers (10-3) will be idle over the holidays before returning to the Big Ten Conference schedule when Iowa visits Madison January 3.

Steven Crowl scored at the basket at the five-minute mark of the first half to give Wisconsin the lead for good, 8-6. Winter drilled a 3-pointer to ignite a 33-20 run that closed out the first half for a 39-26 advantage at intermission.

Winter tipped in an offensive rebound to push the lead to 20 points four minutes into the second half and Zavier Amos' jumper with under four minutes left pushed the lead to 30 points.

Crowl finished with 15 points and John Blackwell added 12. The Badgers' bench contributed 22 points while the team dominated the boards 50-34.

Grant Gondrezick II and Orlando Lovejoy each scored 20 points to lead Detroit Mercy (5-9), but the rest of the roster managed just 13 points. The pair was a collective 17 of 38 from the field and Gondcrezick was 3 of 4 from beyond the arc. The rest of the team was a collective 5 for 27 from distance.