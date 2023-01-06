DeVries, Drake Bulldogs take on the Murray State Racers

Murray State Racers (9-6, 4-1 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (11-5, 2-3 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tucker DeVries and the Drake Bulldogs host Rob Perry and the Murray State Racers in MVC play Saturday.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-0 at home. Drake leads the MVC in rebounding, averaging 33.6 boards. Darnell Brodie paces the Bulldogs with 7.8 rebounds.

The Racers are 4-1 against MVC opponents. Murray State averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Bulldogs and Racers square off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeVries is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 18.3 points and 5.9 rebounds. Roman Penn is shooting 45.2% and averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for Drake.

Perry is shooting 44.4% and averaging 15.5 points for the Racers. Jamari Smith is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Racers: 6-4, averaging 67.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.