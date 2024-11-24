Audi Crooks' winning shot leads No. 8 Iowa State to 80-78 win over Drake

AMES, Iowa — Audi Crooks scored the winning shot as time expired and a season-high 33 points as No. 8 Iowa State survived with an 80-78 win over Drake on Sunday afternoon.

Addy Brown added 13 points and eight rebounds, Emily Ryan scored 11 points with 12 assists and Kenzie Hare had 10 points for Iowa State.

The Bulldogs (2-3) were led by guard Katie Dinnebier, who scored 39 points on 13-of-16 shooting and went 8 of 10 from 3-point range. Dinnebier went 5 of 6 from the charity stripe.

Anna Miller added 18 points in Drake's attempt to dethrone the Cyclones, and Abbie Aalsma scored 11 off the bench.

Takeaways

Drake: The Bulldogs, who were picked to finish first in the Missouri Valley Conference in the preseason, tied a season high with 19 turnovers. Iowa State scored 24 points from those turnovers.

Iowa State: The Cyclones found a way to bounce back after losing to Northern Iowa on Wednesday night.

Key moment

A 10-0 run in the first quarter was the difference in a close Cyclone win.

Drake guard Katie Dinnebier (10) drives past Iowa State guard Kenzie Hare (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. Credit: AP/Charlie Neibergall

Key stat

The Cyclones were outrebounded 42-31 by the Bulldogs, marking the first time Iowa State was outrebounded this season.

Up next

Iowa State heads to Florida to play No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday in the Women's Fort Myers Tip-Off, the same day Drake plays Wyoming in the San Juan Shootout in Puerto Rico.