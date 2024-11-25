SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Manyawu, Stirtz lead Drake to 81-70 win over Vanderbilt, Charleston Classic title

By The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Wyoming transfer Cam Manyawu scored 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting with 11 rebounds and Bennett Stirtz had 16 points and 11 assists to help Drake beat Vanderbilt 81-70 on Sunday night to win the Charleston Classic.

Mitch Mascari made 4 of 6 from the field, 3 of 5 from 3-point range and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points for Drake (6-0) and Daniel Abreu scored 15.

First-year coach Ben McCollum took over at Drake in April after Darian DeVries took the same job at West Virginia. McCollum brought Stirtz from Division-II Northwest Missouri State, where the 43-year-old coach had won at least 24 and qualified for the D-II NCAA Tournament in each of the past 11 seasons.

Stirtz scored in the lane to give the Bulldogs the lead for good and spark an 18-8 spurt that made it 55-45 with 12 minutes to play. MJ Collins made two free throws and then hit a 3 to cut the deficit to five points about a minute later but Drake scored 12 of the next 15 points and the Commodores — who went 5-plus minutes without a made field goal — never again threatened.

Vanderbilt (6-1) had won its first six games of a season for the first time since the Commodores won 16 in a row to open the 2007-08 campaign.

Jason Edwards led Vanderbilt with 26 points on 7-of-13 shooting and made 10 of 11 from the free-throw line. Collins, A.J. Hoggard and Chris Manon added nine points apiece.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME