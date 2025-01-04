Duke's Scheyer misses trip to SMU because of illness, Carrawell serves as acting coach

DALLAS — Duke coach Jon Scheyer didn't travel with his fourth-ranked Blue Devils for Saturday's game at SMU because of illness.

The school announced in a social media post shortly before tipoff that associate head coach Chris Carrawell would lead Duke as the acting coach against the Mustangs.

The 37-year-old Scheyer is expected to return to the bench for Tuesday's home game against Pittsburgh. This is Scheyer's first time missing a game in his third season as head coach.

SMU is welcoming one of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s marquee names for the first time as a league member.