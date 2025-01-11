Cooper Flagg scores ACC freshman record 42 points as No. 4 Duke beats Notre Dame 86-78

DURHAM, N.C. — Cooper Flagg scored an Atlantic Coast Conference freshman record 42 points to help No. 4 Duke hold off Notre Dame 86-78 on Saturday and stay unbeaten in conference play.

The 6-foot-9 preseason Associated Press All-American made 11 of 14 shots, 4 of 6 3-pointers and 16 of 17 foul shots. He also had seven assists and six rebounds , turning in an all-around floor game that had him single-handedly wearing down the Notre Dame defense.

Khaman Maluach added a season-high 19 points for Duke (14-2, 6-0).

Markus Burton scored 23 points for the Fighting Irish (7-9, 1-4), who made 14 of 23 3-pointers and kept hanging around to make things interesting at the end.

Takeaways

Notre Dame: The Irish fell in a 14-0 hole in this one and trailed by as many as 18 in the second half before getting it to a two-possession game late.

Duke: The Blue Devils have been blowing through the first chunk of the league slate, shooting 51.6% while winning four of their first five ACC games by 20 or more points. Things were tougher this time, with Notre Dame (48.2%) becoming only the fourth opponent to crack 40% shooting all year.

Key moment

Notre Dame got as close as 80-76 on a Burton runner late, but Flagg answered with two free throws while Burton missed a drive on the ensuing possession. That set up two free throws for Maluach with 15.8 seconds left to push the margin back to two possessions.

Duke's Cooper Flagg (2) grabs a rebound ahead of Notre Dame's Kebba Njie, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. Credit: AP/Ben McKeown

Key stat

Flagg has now made 12 of 22 3-pointers in his past six games. He was just 8 of 36 in his first 10 college games.

Up next

The Fighting Irish host Boston College on Monday. The Blue Devils close a three-game homestand Tuesday against Miami.