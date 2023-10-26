Duke picked to win ACC, Blue Devils' Filipowski selected as league's player of the year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — No. 2 Duke was picked as the preseason favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference title this season, while Blue Devils standout forward Kyle Filipowski was selected to win the player of the year.

The ACC released its poll Thursday, a day after its men's basketball teams previewed the season at media day. Duke received 44 of 51 first-place votes from a media panel to earn the top spot for the eighth time in 11 seasons.

No. 13 Miami, coming off its first Final Four appearance, earned five first-place votes and finished behind Duke. No. 19 North Carolina and Virginia, with one first-place vote each, were third and fourth.

Clemson was fifth, followed by Wake Forest, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech, Pitt, Syracuse, Florida State, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Louisville and Notre Dame.

Filipowski, the 7-footer who was the ACC's rookie of the year a season ago, led the league's first team. He was joined by Clemson's PJ Hall, Miami's Norchad Omier, North Carolina's Armando Bacot and Virginia's Reece Beekman.

The second team was Boston College's Quinten Post, Duke's Tyrese Proctor, Miami's Nijel Pack, Pitt's Blake Hinson and Syracuse's Judah Mintz.

North Carolina guard Eliot Cadeua was picked as the ACC rookie of the year ahead of two Duke newcomers, Jared McCain and Caleb Foster.

Duke center Kyle Filipowski (30) during the second half of a first-round college basketball game against Oral Roberts in the NCAA Tournament, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. The Duke Blue Devils are ranked No. 2 in the preseason AP Top 25. Credit: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here