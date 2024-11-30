Proctor, Flagg help No. 11 Duke regroup from Kansas loss by beating Seattle 70-48

DURHAM, N.C. — Tyrese Proctor scored 13 points and No. 11 Duke held Seattle to 21.3% shooting in Friday night's 70-48 win.

Freshman Cooper Flagg added nine points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Blue Devils (5-2), who led by a dozen at halftime then held the Redhawks scoreless for the first eight minutes after the break blow it open.

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe had nine points and 12 rebounds to for the Redhawks (2-5), who made 10 of 47 shots.

Takeaways

Seattle: This was the Redhawks' first meeting with Duke and they were chasing their first win against an Atlantic Coast Conference foe since beating Virginia in December 2010.

Duke: The Blue Devils were coming off Tuesday's loss to No. 1 Kansas in the Vegas Showdown and had a slow offensive start before turning this into a cruising romp.

Key moment

Duke scored the first 13 points after halftime, starting with a pair or transition scores from Caleb Foster and including Flagg finding a trailing Proctor for a catch-and-fire 3-pointer in transition. Freshman Isaiah Evans' driving dunk at the 12:33 mark capped the run and made it 50-25.

Key stat

Seattle missed 23 of 25 shots from midway through the first half until midway through the second. The Redhawks didn't score in the second half until Brayden Maldonado's two free throws at the 11:58 mark. They also missed their first 13 second-half shots before Viktor Rajkovic's 3-pointer with 9:18 left, though by that point Duke led by 29.

Seattle's Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, top, loses the ball as Duke's Cooper Flagg (2) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. Credit: AP/Ben McKeown

Up next

Seattle hosts Portland State on Wednesday. Duke also plays that night with another marquee test by hosting No. 4 Auburn — which could have a claim to No. 1 in Monday's next AP Top 25 poll after winning the Maui Invitational — in the ACC/SEC Challenge.