Toby Fournier scores 24 points, No. 14 Duke women stifle SMU 81-46

By The Associated Press

DALLAS — Toby Fournier scored 24 points and Ashlon Jackson added 17 as No. 14 Duke coasted to an 81-46 win over SMU on Thursday night.

Oluchi Okananwa added 12 points and Taina Mair had 11 for the Blue Devils (16-4, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won four straight. Jadyn Donovan had 10 rebounds as Duke had a 45-32 advantage on the boards.

Nya Robertson had 10 points for the Mustangs (10-10, 2-7).

Duke, which is holding teams to 59 points on 39% shooting, clamped down on defense after getting out of the first quarter with a 24-21 lead. The Mustangs had 22 points total in three quarters until Kylie Marshall hit a 3-pointer with less than 20 seconds to go. That gave SMU 12 points after quarters of four and nine points.

The Blue Devils held SMU to 1-of-13 shooting in the second quarter and took a 46-25 lead at the half. In the third quarter it was 3-of-11 shooting for the Mustangs and Duke had a 24-9 scoring difference for a 70-34 lead.

SMU had eight baskets in the first quarter and eight in the next 3, finishing 16 of 51 (31%).

Duke is at No. 18 Georgia Tech on Sunday, when SMU goes to Miami.

