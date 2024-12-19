SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Fournier, Okananwa, rebounding work help No. 9 Duke beat Wofford 93-58

By The Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman Toby Fournier scored 16 of her 23 points points before halftime as No. 9 Duke beat Wofford 93-58 on Wednesday night.

Oluchi Okananwa added a season-high 20 points for the Blue Devils (10-2), who jumped to a huge early lead and cruised. Duke shot 50.7% despite going just 6 for 23 from 3-point range, but finished with a 56-20 rebounding advantage.

Rachael Rose scored 23 points for the Terriers (6-3), who shot 33.8% overall and made 7 of 28 3s.

Takeaways

Wofford: The preseason Southern Conference favorite missed 15 of its first 18 shots to fall in a big hole and never recovered. Wofford also lost reserve Sara Deidda, who was helped to the tunnel after her right knee buckled on a transition drive with 8.3 seconds left before halftime. Wofford coach Jimmy Garrity said afterward Deidda suffered “most likely a significant injury.”

Duke: The Blue Devils have won two straight since losing at South Carolina and eight of nine since mid-November.

Key moment

Duke was withering on the glass all night, but especially in a tone-setting first seven minutes. The Blue Devils had a 15-5 rebounding advantage including 8-1 on the offensive glass, leading to a 9-0 edge in second-chance points.

That included Okananwa scoring on a putback of her own miss to cap a three-shot possession, forcing Garrity to burn a timeout with his team down 14-3.

The Terriers never got within single digits again.

Key stat

Fournier, espnW's No. 10 recruit for this year's class, was coming off a season-high 27 points on 12-for-17 shooting against Virginia Tech. She followed by making 8 of 11 shots in this one.

Up next

The Terriers visit Lehigh on Saturday amid a three-game road swing. The Blue Devils visit South Florida on Saturday.

