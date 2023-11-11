Dylan Andrews and Sebastian Mack score 18 each, UCLA used 30-4 run to beat Lafayette 68-50

LOS ANGELES — Dylan Andrews and Sebastian Mack scored 18 points apiece, Lazar Stefanovic scored eight points in UCLA's 30-4 second-half run and the Bruins beat Lafayette 68-50 Friday night.

Andrews was 7-of-9 shooting and hit three 3-pointers and Mack made 9 of 12 from the free-throw line. Stefanovic finished with 11 points on 4-of-14 shooting and four steals for UCLA (2-0).

The Leopards used a 12-4 run to close the first half and open the second that gave Lafayette (0-2) its biggest lead of the game at 43-34 when Justin Vander Baan made two free throws with 15:21 to play. Stefanovic answered with a jumper, Adem Bona followed with two free throws and Stefanovic added a 3-pointer before Mark Butler scored inside to give Lafayette a four-point lead with 13:17 remaining. The Bruins scored 17 consecutive points and, after Kyle Jenkins made a layup for the Leopards, UCLA ripped off 10 straight points to make it 68-47 with 34 seconds to go.

Eric Sondberg scored 11 points, including three 3s, and Jenkins added 11 points and 10 rebounds for Lafayette.

The Leopards made just 2 of 16 from the field and committed seven turnovers throughout the final 13 minutes.

The Bruins made just three of their first 17 field-goal attempts, shot 34.6% (9 of 26) in the first half and missed their first six second-half shots before hitting 13 of 19 (68%) to end the game.

UCLA plays host to Long Island University on Wednesday and wraps up a three-game road trip Sunday at Pepperdine.

UCLA guard Dylan Andrews, left, and guard Sebastian Mack celebrate after UCLA scored during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Lafayette Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Mark J. Terrill

