South Carolina rides eight 2nd half 3s to a 75-68 win over East Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Jamarii Thomas and Morris Ugusuk each hit three of South Carolina's eight second-half 3-pointers as the Gamecocks erased a five-point halftime deficit to post a 75-68 win over East Carolina on Saturday.

South Carolina hit 17 of 25 from the field (68%), including 8 of 12 from beyond the arc (66.7%) over the final 20 minutes to earn its third straight win.

East Carolina led by five at halftime and pushed it to 34-27 on an RJ Felton jumper to start the second half, but Collin Murray-Boyles converted three straight layups, Jamarii Thomas hit a jumper and Jacobi Wright hit from deep as the Gamecocks went on a 17-0 run to take a double-digit lead. After C.J. Walker hit two from the line to get the Pirates within 48-42, Ugusuk and Thomas each hit two 3-pointers to fuel a 17-3 run for a 62-45 lead with eight minutes left.

Thomas knocked down five 3-pointers and scored 22 points to lead South Carolina (6-3). Murray-Boyles was 10-for-10 from the field to score 20 points and had 10 rebounds. Zachary Davis added 10 points and Nick Pringle grabbed 10 rebounds. The Gamecocks shot 54% from the field for the game (27-for-50), including 12 of 23 from distance.

Jordan Riley led East Carolina (7-3) with 18 points. Felton finished with 15 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals and Walker added 14 points with six rebounds.