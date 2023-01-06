East Carolina visits Memphis after Davis' 31-point outing

East Carolina Pirates (10-6, 1-2 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (11-4, 1-1 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the East Carolina Pirates after Kendric Davis scored 31 points in Memphis' 96-89 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Tigers are 7-0 on their home court. Memphis averages 16.3 assists per game to lead the AAC, paced by Davis with 6.1.

The Pirates have gone 1-2 against AAC opponents. East Carolina averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Tigers and Pirates square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Tigers. Keonte Kennedy is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Javon Small is averaging 15.7 points and 5.7 assists for the Pirates. Brandon Johnson is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 10.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.