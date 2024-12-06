Jordan Harrison and Sydney Shaw combine for 32 points and No. 15 West Virginia women beat ETSU 85-40

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Jordan Harrison scored 17 points, Sydney Shaw had 15 points and six of West Virginia's 18 steals, and the 15th-ranked Mountaineers beat East Tennessee State 85-40 on Friday.

Shaw scored eight points during West Virginia's game-opening 18-2 run and finished the first quarter with 13 points as the Mountaineers led 23-10. ETSU had four made field goals in the first quarter and 11 turnovers.

Kylee Blacksten made a 3-pointer to begin West Virginia's 14-0 run in the second quarter that ended in a Shaw basket for a 40-14 lead. The Mountaineers led 44-16 at halftime behind 15 points from Shaw and 12 by Harrison.

West Virginia made eight 3-pointers in the first half, three by Shaw, while ETSU was 7 of 15 overall with 22 turnovers. The Mountaineers have forced 20-plus turnovers in nine games this season.

West Virginia (9-1) has won 35 straight nonconference home games dating to the 2017-18 season.

Blacksten and Kyah Watson each added 11 points for West Virginia. Harrison reached 1,000 career points.

Braylyn Milton had a team-high nine points for East Tennessee State (4-5).

West Virginia plays at Temple on Sunday. ETSU returns home to face UVA Wise.