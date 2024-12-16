SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Crooks scores 30, Brown adds 20 and 11 rebounds; No. 18 Iowa State women beat E. Illinois 87-55

By The Associated Press

AMES, Iowa — Audi Crooks scored 30 points. Addy Brown added 20 points and 11 rebounds and No. 18 Iowa State never trailed Sunday night as the Cyclones beat Eastern Illinois 87-55 for their 11th consecutive home win.

Crooks made 12 of 16 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line and Brown was 8-of-14 shooting.

Macy McGlone led Eastern Illinois (3-6) with 14 points but fouled out with 1:55 left in the third quarter. Alex Rouse added 13 and Sydney-James Desroches scored 12.

Crooks, who scored 31 in a loss to No. 21 Iowa on Wednesday, has scored at least 30 points three times this season, The 6-foot-3 sophomore scored a career-high 40 in a 93-86 win over Maryland in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Iowa State (9-3) scored the final nine points of the first quarter to take a 23-12 lead and led by as many as 15 in the second before an 8-2 spurt — including six consecutive points by McGlone — pulled the Panthers to 38-29 going into halftime. Georgia Fox hit a 3-pointer that made it an eight-point game with 1:42 to go in the third quarter but Crooks answered with a layup and Aili Tanke hit a 3-pointer to make it 60-47 going into the fourth.

Crooks has scored in double figures in 44 straight games.

Iowa State announced that junior guard Kenzie Hare would be medically redshirting the 2024-25 season due to a hip injury. Hare had made eight starts through 10 games.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME