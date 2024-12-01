SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Utah holds off Eastern Washington 88-80 behind Gabe Madsen's season-high 28 points

By The Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY — Gabe Madsen scored a season-high 28 points and Utah held off Eastern Washington for an 88-80 victory on Saturday.

Eastern Washington trailed for most of the second half and pulled within 77-73 with 3:56 remaining. Ezra Ausar answered with a three-point play, sparking a 9-2 spurt for the Utes, and the Eagles didn't get closer.

Madsen shot 7 of 14 from the floor, 11 of 12 from the free-throw line and made three of the Utes' four 3-pointers. Ausar added 20 points for Utah (6-1). Lawson Lovering chipped in 16 points to go with eight rebounds.

Andrew Cook scored 23 points to lead Eastern Washington (1-7). Sebastian Hartmann made three 3-pointers and finished with 16 points for the Eagles, who made 17 of 18 free throws and 11 of 30 (37%) from long range.

Cook scored nine points and the Eagles made three 3s during a 20-7 run to get within 77-73.

Utah led by as many as seven points in the first half and took a 43-41 advantage into the break. Madsen made two 3-pointers and scored 17 points and Ausar added 12 in the first half for the Utes. Hartmann scored 14 first-half points for the Eagles.

__ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP collegebasketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

Black Friday$1 FOR
1 YEARUnlimited Digital Access

ACT NOWCANCEL ANYTIME